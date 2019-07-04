BJP issues show-cause notice to Akash Vijayavargiya

The BJP Disciplinary Committee has issued a show-cause notice to MLA Akash Vijayavargiya for beating an officer of the Indore Municipal Corporation. Akash, who is presently out of jail on bail, is the son of the BJP’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had expressed his anger over the incident during the meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary board.

According to BJP sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Disciplinary Committee has asked Akash to file his reply to the show-cause notice.

On June 26, Akash had beaten up a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat and a video of the incident went viral on social media. The officer was on-duty and had gone to demolish an unsafe building.

Akash had been booked and sent to jail after this incident. But, when he was in prison, some posters hailing him appeared in the city. And after his release on bail supporters welcomed him.

After the incident, Akash had said: “The BJP has taught us ‘pahle avedan, fir nivedan aur fir de danadan’ (first apply, then request and then thrash them). We had requested multiple times with folded hands, it is only a beginning.” His statement also contains a threat.

During the parliamentary committee board’s meeting in Delhi, the Prime Minister had said: “We don’t want such leaders who spoil the party’s image. No matter whose son he is, we should expel him from the party”.

Speaking about the show-cause notice, state BJP chief Rakesh Singh told reporters: “We have not taken any decision right now. The BJP has a modus operandi. You will be informed about the decision taken according to the procedure.”