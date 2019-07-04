Anushka, Virat ‘seal the silly moments’

Indian skipper Virat Kohli caught up on some fun moments off field with his actress wife Anushka Sharma, ahead of team India’s 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup clash with Sri Lanka.

“Mr and Mrs,” Virat wrote alongside a photograph he shared on Instagram.

In the picture, they are seen standing on either side of a table with a photo frame that has ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrs’ written on its two sides.

Anushka looks happy to point at the ‘Mrs’, while Virat strikes a casual pose with a smirk on his face.

In another picture shared by Anushka, the couple is seen sharing a goofy moment.

“Seal the silly moments,” the actress captioned the picture in which she is seen laughing away.

Both of them twinned in white sneakers.

Team India will face Sri Lanka in their last group stage game at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.