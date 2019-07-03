Women should have an identity beyond their looks: Katrina Kaif

Be it her flawless skin or well worked-out body, Katrina Kaif has always been known for her beauty. But the actress feels “there is more to beauty than just the physical appearance”.

“I feel it is important not to get overly obsessed and overly carried away with just the physical aspect. There is more to beauty than just the physical appearance. You are also a complete person and a woman should have an identity beyond just the way she looks,” Katrina told IANS in a telephonic interview from Mumbai.

Media appearances and film shoots are regular in the actress’ life, which require her to look perfect at all times. This can be “tough”, said Katrina.

“It is tough in a way. You are a human being at the end of the day and everyone has his or her good days and bad days,” she said.

Hair and make-up can be challenging for the actress, but the people who she works with often make the “time consuming” job into fun.

“I think the hardest thing is the hours spent in hair and make-up every day. It is time-consuming, but it can be fun when you are working with a new team,” said the 30-year-old.

She also says that keeping skin healthy and hair shiny is a tough job. You have to “keep at it”, says the actress, even doling out tips for this purpose.

“Start with a good diet and healthy food. This is important for the body. You need to see that the products that you use are of the best quality…you have to make sure you are protecting your skin with a sun screen, using good shampoo and conditioner on your hair because that is something that we don’t take seriously,” said Katrina, who recently launched hair care range “6 Oil Nourish Hair care” by beauty brand L’Oréal Paris.

The five must-haves in her daily routine are also equally practical and easy to follow.

“Sun block, lip balm, a good shampoo and conditioner and a leave-in serum after you wash your hair, to apply,” she said.

For someone, who is often seen in formal gowns and extravagant saris at public events, Katrina’s personal style statement is simple.

“It is very casual, simple… basic jeans and t-shirt, maybe summer dresses…I am very simple outside of my work,” she said and added that her public appearance is an “extension” of how she really is.

“I think that is an extension of me. I don’t think I go overboard when I go out or dress up,” she said.

On the movie front, the actress was last seen in ‘Dhoom 3’, which did extremely well at the box office. Katrina played a gymnast in the action drama.

“For me every film is special. In ‘Dhoom’, whether it was the acrobats or songs, they interested me at that time,” she said.

She added: “The kind of roles which I am doing is what I am happy with…you go through different phases where you are looking for different things.”