I’m no longer President, pick new chief quickly: Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday declared that he was no longer the party chief and asked party leaders to pick his successor without delay.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Gandhi said: “I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party chief.”

He said: “The Congress Working Committee should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide on a new party chief.”

Gandhi offered to resign after the Congress won just 52 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats.

Although party leaders have been telling him to continue in the post, Gandhi is determined to step down, throwing the party into a major crisis.