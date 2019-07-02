Sunny Deol appoints ‘aide’ to represent him in constituency

Sunny Deol, actor and first-time Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur in Punjab, has triggered a ‘row’ by appointing screenwriter Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his ‘aide’ to co-ordinate with government functionaries on his behalf. The decision has not gone well with the BJP.

Deol announced that Palheri will look after the affairs of his constituency on his behalf. Party insiders said Palheri had also been authorised to take up issues related to Gurdaspur with Deputy Commissioner Vipul Ujwal.

“Palheri’s appointment is a clear-cut indication that he has been authorised to chair meetings, including review meetings of the Central government-sponsored schemes, on behalf of Deol,” a senior state BJP leader told IANS.

“This is unfair of Deol as he is accountable to the people who voted for him,” he added.

Deol was not available for comments.

Palhari has acted in Deol’s movies, including ‘Yamla, Pagla, Deewana’, ‘Ghayal, Once Again’, ‘Son of Sardar’ and ‘Manje Bistre’ among others.