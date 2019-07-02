Modi says VIP brats have no place in BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash Vijayvargiya for attacking a government employee with a bat, saying “beta kisi ka bhi ho, aise logo ki party see nikal dena chahiye” (regardless of whose son he is, such people should be sacked from the party).

Modi’s remarks came during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament.

Modi said: “We do not want any leaders who spoil the party’s image. Whosoever’s son, such leaders should be removed from the party.”

Modi was referring to Akash Vijayvargiya, a BJP MLA from Indore who attacked a municipal official during a demotion drive on June 26.

Modi also slammed party leaders for giving a rousing welcome to Akash Vijayvargiya after he was released from jail and said: “Those who welcomed him, such leaders should also be sacked from the party.”

Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested and later granted bail.