Indian among 9 injured in Houthi attack on Saudi airport

An Indian national was among 9 people injured in a “terrorist attack” by the Houthi militia at Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, it was announced here on Tuesday.

According to a statement by a spokesperson of the Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen, eight of the victims were Saudis and one was Indian. Col. Turki Al Maliki said that all the injured were transferred to hospitals and were stable, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Maliki said that the Houthi terrorist militia has targeted the same airport several times and that “it continues its immoral practices by targeting civilians and civilian objects protected under international humanitarian law and its customary rules”.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) condemned the attack, which it said “contradicts all international laws and conventions”.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement said: “The security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible… any threat or danger to the Kingdom’s security is considered a threat to the UAE’s security and stability.”