Dell XPS 15 laptop: Bring the beast to your work table

For creative professionals, desktops have always been a preferred mode to give wings to their ideas but Dell now has a beast in its XPS family that promises to enhance both your work and personal success.

Although Dell has also introduced an upgrade to XPS 15 laptop with a 4K OLED screen and 9th Gen Intel processor, the previous iteration of XPS 15 is nonetheless worth trying, if you are looking for a premium look with super powerful interiors.

XPS 15 (Rs 2,55,000 inclusive of GST) with 8th Gen i9 Intel processor can deliver up to 50 per cent more performance than 7th Gen processors and up to 20 per cent more graphics performance.

Powered by NVIDIA Pascal — the most advanced GPU architecture ever created – the XPS 15 has the latest and greatest Pascal architecture — the “GeForce GTX 1050Ti with Max-Q” design.

Let us see how XPS 15 fares when put to professional use.

Design-wise, the machine is crafted precisely from materials like machined aluminum, carbon fibre and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for better durability.

The XPS 15 is cut from a single block of aluminum, so it’s more durable than a machine that’s pieced together.

The innovative “InfinityEdge” display make the XPS 15 the smallest 15.6-inch performance laptop. It is a 15.6-inch laptop in an 14-inch footprint, and is also one of the lightest — starting at just 1.8 kg.

Screen is just fantastic. The optional 4K Ultra HD display gives 1500:1 contrast ratio for stunning clarity and vivid colours.

Professionals can see full colour representation of their content in the field and on their display with exactly the same colours represented.

For the content that is not already in Adobe RGB format — like a web page or a movie — “PremierColor” software remaps the colours easily so you are able to see them accurately on screen.

Coated in 0.65 per cent anti-reflective coating, the screen with 400-nit brightness offers no-glare when working outside.

On the performance front, the first Intel Core i9 mobile processor with up to 6 cores and 12 threads delivers more single and multi-threaded performance than 7th Gen — with the ability to overclock.

This is Intel’s most-powerful mobile platform for creators that enables faster 4K video editing with “Adobe Premier Pro” software.

When it comes to machine’s memory — up to 32GB at 2666MHz is 1.2 times faster than 2133MHz memory. It means you get to the content that you need quicker and aren’t slowed down by the memory-intensive apps.

Creating high-end graphics, maps and charts were so smooth on the machine that we never felt the need for a high-end desktop.

XPS 15 has “Dell Power Manager” application that allows user to customize based on their preferences between quiet, ultra-performance, cool and optimized modes. For example, quiet mode is 50 per cent quieter than the other modes.

Pre-loaded with Windows 10 Pro, XPS 15 also has a fair battery life in any 15-inch laptop to keep you unplugged on the go.

You can add accessories like connecting your XPS 15 to Dell Thunderbolt Dock for the ultimate display performance (up to three Full HD displays or two 4K displays) and faster data transfers.

Conclusion: If you are running a small and medium business or work on your own as a creative professional, this Dell machine would surely make your day-to-day life easy when it comes to multi-tasking and delivering meaningful experiences to your clients.