Congress workers protest, want Rahul to be party chief

Hundreds of Congress activists staged a protest at the party headquarters here on Tuesday demanding that Rahul Gandhi should not give up the presidency of the Congress.

The protesters included many who have resigned from their party posts in a show of solidarity with Gandhi.

Joining the protest were Delhi party leaders Rajesh Lilothia, Shobha Oza and Jagdish Tytler.

Lilothia told IANS: “We demand that Rahulji should continue as party chief.”

He said the responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections lay with all party leaders and Gandhi alone could not be blamed.

The protest came a day after Chief Ministers of five Congress-ruled states met Gandhi and requested him to continue as the party President.

Gandhi has offered to step down as the party chief after the Congress won just 52 Lok Sabha seats.

With Gandhi adamant that he won’t helm the party any more, names of several leaders are doing the rounds for the party’s top post. These include Mallikarjuna Kharge and A.K. Antony.