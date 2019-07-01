Mohan Bhagwat, 6 RSS leaders join Twitter

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is expanding its social media presence.

After its chief Mohan Bhagwat joined the microblogging site Twitter in May, others have followed: Suresh Soni, Anirudh Deshpande, Suresh Joshi, V. Bhagaiah, Krishna Gopal and Arun Kumar.

All of them now have verified Twitter accounts.

A source in RSS said the leaders have joined the site to stop the spread of misinformation by fake accounts.

Bhagwat’s verified Twitter handle has 17.3 thousand followers — which is constantly increasing — and follows only the official account of the RSS, with 1.3 million followers.

The leaders joined Twitter between May and June.

The RSS also had a Facebook page and a website.