‘Jabariya Jodi’: Comical take on serious issue

Bollywood film “Jabariya Jodi”, the trailer of which was launched on Monday, promises to offer a funny, vibrant and engaging story while taking a stand on dowry and groom kidnapping, which is rampant in Bihar.

The film’s director Prashant Singh said here: “It is true that groom kidnapping is one of the things that is being practiced in Bihar for years. People know about it also. But no one knows why they are kidnapped. I thought it is going to be very interesting for people to know why it is happening.”

“Basically, those grooms who are demanding heavy dowry are kidnapped. The practice is for anti-dowry and we have shown it in a funny and in a comical way.”

Sidharth said the concept of the story is very relatable because people more or less know about groom kidnapping in Bihar.

“We wanted to tell a story that is engaging, funny and entertaining. So, though we are giving a message in the film, it is mainly a love story, an entertaining film,” he said.

The trailer launch was attended by the cast and crew, including Parineeti, Jaaved Jaaferi and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Set in Patna, the trailer suggests that the film will be vivacious laced with quirky dialogues, foot-tapping dance numbers and an engaging story.

After the film “Hasee Toh Phasee”, this is the second time that Siddharth is paired with Parineeti.

The actress said their chemistry is very different in “Jabariya Jodi”.

“Since we are getting a lot of love for our pairing from the fans as many fan clubs call us ‘Sidhneeti’, we wanted to do something very different. In this one, we are in a kind of love-hate chemistry,” she said.

Asked if he knew about groom kidnapping before starting the film, Sidharth said: “Yes, as I read the newspaper, I knew about it very briefly. But the way our writer has written it… the issue with a love story, and how my gang and I kidnap grooms with the full support of my father (in the film) so that they don’t take dowry to get married… It is a super exciting story.”

“I hope after watching the film, things change.”

Jaaved will be seen as Sidharth’s on-screen father. He summed up the film by saying: “It is a comical take on a serious issue.”

“Jabariya Jodi” will release on August 2.