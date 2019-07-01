Everyone must join to fight water shortage: Priyanka Gandhi

Everyone must come together to battle the water crisis in the country or it will be too late, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday.

“Water shortage in Maharashtra, Chennai, Bundelkhand and several parts of the country is an issue of concern,” she tweeted in Hindi.

“Water is the lifeline but the growing shortage of water is the biggest concern for us. All of us have to come together to solve this problem quickly or else it will be too late.”

Her remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to work for water conservation.