SRK shares words of wisdom as Suhana graduates

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri were by their daughter Suhana’s side as she graduated from Ardingly College here, and the superstar had some words of wisdom to share.

The proud parents shared the news on their social media accounts and posted photos from the graduation ceremony.

Shah Rukh posted two photographs — one in which he is seen up, close and personal with Gauri and Suhana, and another monochrome image with his darling daughter Suhana.

“Four years have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza… last train ride… and first step into the real world… school ends… learning doesn’t,” Shah Rukh posted.

He captioned the monochrome picture with Suhana: “Last day at school. To adding new experiences and colours to your life ahead.”

According to Gauri’s Instagram page, Suhana laso won a “Russell Cup for exceptional contribution to drama”.

Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Mahira Khan and many others have congratulated Suhana for her achievements.