She has my heart: Arjun posts for Malaika

The Instagram world is brimming with much public display of affection by actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are in New York.

Arjun and Malaika both took to Instagram stories to share moments from a candle-lit dinner at the Empire State Building. And even as they avoided sharing any photographs of themselves together, the mushy messages were enough to tell the story.

In one photograph clicked by Arjun at the dinner table, Malaika had her face hidden with a scarlet heart-shaped bag. He captioned it: “She has my heart, literally.”

Malaika’s Instagram feed tells she participated in New York’s Pride Parade, moments from which were captured by Arjun.

“Photo credit?” he commented on the picture in which Malaika is seen in a crop top.

It was just earlier this week that Malaika made her relationship with Arjun Instagram official.

She shared a romantic photograph with the “Ishaqzaade” star on social media to wish Arjun on his 34th birthday.

“Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor… Love and happiness always,” she had captioned the image in which the two held hands and snuggled away.