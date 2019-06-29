‘Missing’ Tejashwi says he was undergoing treatment

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took to Twitter to put an end to speculation about him going ‘missing’ after his party’s rout in the Lok Sabha polls. He said he was undergoing treatment for the past few weeks.

Yadav, who is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, was not present on the first day of the monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly.

“Friends! For last few weeks, I was busy undergoing treatment for my long delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I’m amused to see political opponents as well as a section of media cooking up spicy stories,” he tweeted.

The former Deputy Chief Minister has been missing from public life since May 29, when he attended a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) review meet to assess the reasons for the party’s Lok Sabha election debacle.