AAP has become laughing stock in Delhi: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President J.P. Nadda on Saturday launched an attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, saying that it has become a laughing stock.

Addressing party workers on the second day of the state working committee’s meeting, he said that the BJP will form the government in Delhi in the 2010 Assembly elections as the city needs a leadership with serious vision.

“The leaders here have talked about the Delhi government… They (AAP) have become a laughing stock. Delhi being the national capital needs serious leadership,” Nadda said.

He said that the people of Delhi, who gave 67 out of 70 seats to the AAP in the last assembly polls, have realised their mistake and “want to replace it (AAP) now”.

“I am fully confident that we will succeed in Delhi.”

Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics in the country. Hailing Modi for his leadership skills, Nadda said: “He (Modi) has not only changed the picture of the country but also changed the culture of politics in the nation.

“It is for the first time in the country that the people have rejected casteism and vote bank politics and chose the development of the country.”

Citing the example of Uttar Pradesh where the opposition parties formed an alliance to defeat the BJP, Nadda said: “All the other parties came together by calculating the caste arithmetic, but people neglected that.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, I was telling them that you will not understand that the people have rejected you as they are attached to Modi. They have come to know about the real development as the government provided the schemes to even the last man.”

Highlighting the pro-people schemes of the government, the BJP Working President said: “Construction of toilets across the country is a big example of women empowerment. Gas connections under Ujjawala has also empowered the women in rural areas.”

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari also slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government in the city and said that the AAP has failed to address the acute water crisis in the city.

He said the BJP has prepared a detailed plan to address the problems the national capital faces.

Several senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, V.K. Malhotra, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans and Kuljeet Chahal were present at the meeting.