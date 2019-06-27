Media restrictions imposed in Rajasthan Assembly

Several restrictions have been imposed on the media in Rajasthan Assembly’s budget session which started on Thursday here.

According to the new norms, media personnel are not allowed to meet any state minister or the Leader of Opposition. On the directions of Speaker C.P. Joshi, journalists have been limited to media lobby of the Assembly.

Criticising the move, BJP MLA and former Minister Vasudev Devnani said: “Media restrictions were imposed in the nation during emergency. Now, if this kind of restriction is being imposed on journalists in Rajasthan, then it is not a good sign.

“I appeal to the Speaker that media should be allowed to have freedom which they enjoyed earlier. It is their duty to bring forth information on current issues. This is their democratic right. This arrangement is available in all states and hence Rajasthan should not become an exception,” he added.

The decision has irked the media personnel who have brought the issue with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who assured of taking it up with the Speaker soon.

Earlier, the media was allowed to visit the chambers of Ministers, Leader of Opposition, opposition MLAs, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, DIPR officials among others.

The number of passes for the secretariat have also been reduced.

“If we have to provide any urgent information from the Assembly to the secretariat or vice-versa, how will we be doing it,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.