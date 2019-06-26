Militant killed in gunfight in J&K’s Tral

A militant was killed on Wednesday morning in a gunfight with the security forces in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A Defence Ministry statement said: “A terrorist has been killed in Branpathri forest area encounter today. Arms and ammunition have been recovered. The operation is still going on”.

Police sources said security forces started a cordon and search operation in Branpathri forest area of Tral tehsil following information about the presence of a group of militants there.

“Hiding militants opened fire at the security forces after the cordon around them was tightened,” sources said.