US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar here on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar of the External Affairs Ministry tweeted: “Continuing the emphasis on high-level Indo-US exchanges, Jaishankar warmly welcomed Pompeo as the first US dignitary to visit India after elections. Pompeo is the first Foreign Minister to be hosted by EAM.”

Before meeting Jaishankar, Pompeo met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.