Abu Dhabi Crown Prince receives Pompeo

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan received US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here, the media reported on Tuesday.

Shaikh Mohammad discussed with Pompeo, who arrived in the UAE on Monday after his trip to Saudi Arabia, the prospects for further consolidating the friendship and strategic ties between the two countries in addition to a number of issues of common interest, reports Gulf News.

They also exchanged views over the regional and international developments, including the latest incidents that have posed menacing threats to regional stability and safety of international maritime navigation.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and the US top diplomat reiterated that both countries are standing side by side toward the challenges besetting the region.

Pompeo added the Middle East stops on his way to a previously scheduled visit to India.

In Saudi Arabia, Pompeo met King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.