Singer Himesh Reshammiya’s fear revealed

Singer Himesh Reshammiya says he is extremely scared of animals.

During the auditions of the upcoming kids singing reality show “Superstar Singer”, judge Himesh’s biggest fear was revealed when he was requested for a selfie, read a statement.

A 10-year-old boy from Jaipur, Rajasthan, was accompanied by his elder brother and his best friend Sultan (hen) to the audition. He requested Himesh to hold Sultan in his hands but he refused and mentioned that he is afraid of animals.

“I am extremely scared of animals and like to maintain a safe distance from them. When Mohammed Fazil asked me to hold his pet Sultan in my hands, I was scared and jumped from my seat. It took me a lot of courage to get up from my seat and go on-stage to click a picture with Sultan,” Himesh said.

“Superstar Singer” will go on air from June 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.