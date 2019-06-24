SA knocked out of 2019 WC after 49-run loss to Pakistan

Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs at Lord’s in their 2019 ICC World Cup group stage match on Sunday, ensuring they remain in contention for the playoffs while making the Proteas the second team after Afghanistan to be knocked out of the tournament.

Chasing a target of 309, South Africa were restricted to a total of 259/9.

Pakistan were powered to 308/7 thanks to Haris Sohail’s 89 off 59 balls and Babar Azam’s 69 off 80. Imran Tahir’s performance in the middle overs and Lungi Ngidi’s late wickets ensured that Pakistan don’t get too far beyond the 300-run mark but even that turned out to be too much for the Proteas to chase.

Mohammad Amir dismissed Hashim Amla in the second over but cap