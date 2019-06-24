On India-Pak match day, 100 mn users tuned into Hotstar

The day of the India-Pakistan clash at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on June 16 helped streaming giant Hotstar record 100 million active users — its largest ever single day reach.

As much as 66 per cent of Hotstar’s reach was witnessed from towns beyond the big metros, according to a company statement.

It also registered record-breaking concurrency of 15.6 million, the highest ever for an ODI match, marking a 1.7x increase in average concurrency compared to any other India match.

In the match, India came out with a commanding performance as they defeated Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) in a rain-hit encounter at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

This season of ICC Cricket World Cup is being streamed across six languages — English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Varun Narang, Chief Product Officer, Hotstar, said they are delighted to have been able to deliver an uninterrupted cricket watching experience to such a large audience at once.

“Having achieved a single day platform reach of 100 million demonstrates the indisputable technology prowess that Hotstar brings to the OTT industry. This remarkable achievement has helped us set a new viewership benchmark,” Narang said.

In addition to India, Hotstar is bringing the ICC Cricket World Cup to consumers in the US and Canada as well.