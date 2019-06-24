MP to run ‘Save Water’ campaign, ‘Water Cell’ formed

Madhya Pradesh government will run “Save Water” campaign with the suggestions and involvement of common people. A state level “Water Cell” has also been constituted for the purpose.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has issued a message to people on Sunday in which he appealed them to share their experiences and suggestions to harvest the water and create new resources.

He said: “To save the water we will make youth committees and will hand over the responsibilities to save the water to young people. We will run a big movement for the purpose”. He also urged them to become “Water Messenger”.

Kamal Nath said that the Water Cell will prepare a strategy to store water and ensure its modest use. Now, every work to save water and increase expenses on it will be done with the suggestion and involvement of the people.

“Water is necessary for everyone. We can not predict the life without it. Therefore, it is mandatory for the youths to play vital role in harvesting the water,” the Chief Minister said.

He also urged young people to work as “Water Messenger”. “With the ideas and vision of young people, we could save every drop of water to ensure its better use. Youths from every level should create awareness about water harvesting. They should contribute to save water and do maximum work in this direction,” Kamal Nath said.

The Chief Minister also requested the farmers to spent their own money to store water in farms and ponds to recharge the underground water level.