Four escape from MP prison, jailer suspended

DayAfter

Four prisoners escaped from the district jail in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch early on Sunday night and are still absconding, officials said.

The four fugitives – all facing serious charges – were identified as Nahar Singh Banjara, Dube Lal Durve, Pankaj Mongia, and Lekhram Bavri.

Soon after the escape came to the notice of authorities on Sunday morning, police launched a manhunt, setting up checkpoints and raiding various places but failed to find the four criminals.

Jailer R.P. Vasuliya and four guards have been suspended for negligence in duty, officials said.