Djokovic stays on top of ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic remains atop in the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world rankings released on Monday, in which there has been no changes in the top 10 places.

Serbia’s Djokovic has 12,415 points to hold a massive lead to second-placed Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who has 7,945, Xinhua news agency reported.

Roger Federer’s victory in Halle, Germany on Sunday strengthened his grip on third while his opponent, David Goffin, in the final moved up 10 places to 23rd.

Spain’s Feliciano Lopez surged 60 to 53rd position after winning the Queen’s Club title in the London Wimbledon tune-up.