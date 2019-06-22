Shahid Kapoor gets career best opening with ‘Kabir Singh’

ctor Shahid Kapoor has registered his career’s biggest opening with “Kabir Singh”, which raked in over Rs 20 crore on day one of its release.

According to the makers, “Kabir Singh”, a remake of Telugu film “Arjun Reddy”, minted Rs 20.21 crore on the film’s opening day on Friday.

This also made the film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, count in the top few box office earners in India so far this year, apart from being a good non-holiday performer.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday tweeted: “‘Kabir Singh’ is terrific on Day 1… Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opener (surpasses Day 1 business of ‘Padmaavat’ – Rs 19 crore). Biggest non-holiday opening day of 2019 (surpasses ‘Total Dhamaal’ Rs 16.50 crore)… Is a craze amongst the youth. Friday: Rs 20.21 crore. India business.”

According to Adarsh, the movie released across 3,123 screens in India.

The original film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, while the Hindi remake features Shahid and Kiara Advani.

“Kabir Singh” narrates the story of Kabir (Shahid), a young final year medical student who falls in love with Preeti (Kiara), his junior in college.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation.