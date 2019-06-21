Happy to be part of wave of change: Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up for the second season of the web series “Mirzapur” and a web film, says content on digital platforms is taking showbiz by storm.

“Digital platforms, needless to say, are taking the content industry by a storm. There’s so much happening and so much new promising content. Internationally, there’s an abundance of such platforms and content which is now competing with films neck-to-neck at several levels,” Ali said in a statement.

Apart from Amazon Prime Video’s “Mirzapur 2”, Ali has been signed on by another digital platform, this time for an original film. Directed by Samit Basu and Shashanka Ghosh, the said film is a comedy of sorts of a man stuck in fears locking himself in his house for months.

He said: “In India, with the boom of internet and mobile phones, we are steering towards greater content being produced digitally and I’m happy to be part of this wave of change. It’s young and it’s very exciting as an actor to be part of two of the biggest platforms, helps to get an exposure of a magnitude which wasn’t imaginable a few years back.”