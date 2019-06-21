Delhi demands hike in share in Central Taxes

The Delhi Government on Friday asked the Centre to enhance the allocation of its share in the Central Taxes to at least Rs 6,000 crore against Rs 325 crore being released to the city for the past 18 years.

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia placed the demand before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a pre-Budget consultation with Finance Ministers of states ahead of the Central Budget on July 5.

“(I) demanded Rs 6,000 crore for Delhi. From the past 18 years, Delhi is getting only Rs 325 crore. Delhi pays Rs 1.5 lakh crore as tax to the Centre. Other states are getting 42 per cent of their share,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

He said he had asked for a separate fund for the civic bodies.

“Barring Delhi, the Centre is providing grants to all the other municipalities in the country,” he said.