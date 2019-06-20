World Cup viewership on Star Sports continues to grow

Continuing the momentum from the first week of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the viewership of the tournament on Star Network is on a rise with every passing week.

The first couple of weeks of the tournament has seen 315 million viewers tuning into the Network from across the country. Television viewership delivered a phenomenal 182.7 million average impressions for the first two weeks.

With some scintillating player performances – Shikhar Dhawan’s confident knock of 117 against Australia, Shakib Al Hasan’s striking form with 121 against England, Aaron Finch’s massive 153 against Sri Lanka and James Neesham’s maiden ODI fifer against Afghanistan, to name a few, the showpiece event is attracting immense attention from fans.

India and New Zealand’s 100 per cent win percentage and Australia’s steady yet cautious rise to top 4 in the points table are a testament to the #CricketKaCrown battle getting intense as the tournament progresses.

To bring alive the emotion that is, ‘Cricket for all Indians’ and to support the players representing team India at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Star Sports sent the Indian team #BlessingsFromHomeGround. These blessings were given in the form of a deep-rooted symbolic item — a jar of soil collected from across the schools and grounds where the players first started their journey in cricket. This soil travelled to the UK and was handed over by Star Sports anchor Jatin Sapru to India captain Virat Kohli prior to the India-Australia game.

The tournament was further augmented on #SelectDugout for fans by experts such as Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan where they analysed all aspects of it.

Fans also enjoyed an age-old camaraderie between Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who made his commentary debut on the network and joined his former teammates Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, as part of a special segment #SachinOpensAgain.