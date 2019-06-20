83 – THE MOVIE

A movie is being made on India’s world cup triumph of 1983 at Lords, the mecca of cricket. Can we see a repeat performance by Virat Kohli & his bunch of inspiring men?

BY DANFES

If the first two games against top notch teams of South Africa & Australia are any indication, India is mighty ahead in this world cup. Barring an unfortunate injury to Shikhar Dhawan in the 2nd game, India has what it takes, in its arsenal, to come out triumphant in this edition of the world cup. Although the board hasn’t yet sent in any replacement or indicated anything to ICC in this matter, I think even in the worst scenario where Dhawan is eventually ruled out, India has the requisite firepower to do its best at the world cup. Let us hope & pray that the boys show the temperament of men in the ultimate test of cricketing glory.

Dhawan displaying absolute grit & determination even after he was injured while trying to defend a short-ball from Pat Cummins, went on to bat and power a 17th ODI hundred. It is bravery & passion like this that world cup legends are made of. Even when India has K L Rahul in to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma with a toss-up between Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik for the No 4 role, I don’t think there is much to worry about.

It is not as if India alone has been suffering the injury issues. South Africa’s Dale Steyn & Lungi Ngidi, Bangaldesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, Afghanistans’ Shahzad Hussain, Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Pradeep & Kusal Perera, they have all picked up a niggle, a hamstring or a side injury & have either ruled themselves out of the world cup or wouldn’t be playing few games that may end up being the difference between their teams reaching the business end of the tournament or crashing out midway.

Curiously a movie is being made on the legends of 1983. The reel heroes playing real heroes are already in London to prepare for the film. While actor Ranveer Singh is playing Kapil Dev the captain, Deepika Padukone has recently joined in to enact the role of Romi (Kapil’s wife) in the movie. A look at the cast & the characters they shall portray, it makes for an interesting read.

There can be many ways to do it, but there is probably nothing more entertaining than a movie. A movie with Ranveer Singh and Pankaj Tripathi at that; Even though ’83 isn’t going to release anytime soon, there is already buzz around which actor is going to play which cricketer on screen. Here is all the information we have on the casting so far.

First off, this is what the ‘squad’ of 1983 looks like. Apart from Ranveer Singh, we can see the entire team of actors who will bring the action to life. Ranveer Singh himself is playing the part of Kapil Dev, who became the youngest captain in history to win a World Cup. A record he holds till date. As for others, Saqib Saleem is going to play Jimmy Amarnath. For those who don’t know, Jimmy was a crucial part of the World Cup winning team and won the Man of the Match award in the semifinal and the final both. Actor and producer Addinath M Kothare will portray Dilip Vengsarakar, who was a batting mainstay of the Team India in the 80s and was given the nickname of ‘colonel’ back in the day.In probably the most interesting casting choice, Chirag Patil will portray his father Sandeep Patil on screen and has been sharing photos from 1983 on his Instagram account. Popular Punjabi actor Harrdy Sandhu will be playing the role of Madan Lal and we can’t wait to see the recreation of THAT match against Zimbabwe where he took 3 wickets to help us win after Kapil Dev’s unbeaten 175.

Another Punjabi actor Ammy Virk will play Balwinder Singh Sandhu and it will be interesting to see what ‘swing’ he gives to the character. Jatin Sharma – popular as Bunty from Sacred Games – will play batsman Yashpal Sharma in the movie and says he is honored to do so. Popular Youtuber Sahil Khattar is cast to play the role of wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, who won the award for the best wicketkeeper in the World Cup 1983. There couldn’t have been a better choice than Pankaj Tripathi to play the role of Man Singh.

Man Singh was the coach of the Indian team of 1983 and is widely appreciated to be the force behind their performance. Popular Tamil actor Jiiva will be portraying the skills of K Srikkanth who is former captain of Indian cricket team and represented Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has earlier been seen in films like Manto and Kai Po Che!, will have the huge responsibility of portraying the Little Master Sunil Gavaskar. DhairyaKarwa, on the other hand, will be playing the role of Ravi Shastri who is still regarded as one of India’s best cricketers till date.From what we know, Nishant Dahiya will be playing Roger Binny in the movie, who was also an important part of the World Cup winning squad of 1983 with the highest number of wickets.

It would be a Déjà vu’ of sorts if Virat is seen lifting the trophy from the Lords balcony & that would be a fitting tribute to the erstwhile legends of 1983. Ironically the major chunk of the movie 83 is being shot in London & other parts of England at the same time when India is competing for the coveted title. Come July 14th when the final is going to be played, it would be a great spectacle watching our men in blue, giving their ultimate best & emerging victorious. This team is one of the best that India has sent to the world cup with a dazzling mix of stars, youth, experience, brilliance & camaraderie. In Virat they have an exceptional leader with loads of energy & killer spirit that shall be a force multiplier for the rest of his team.