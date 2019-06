The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday said it had recovered six bodies and seven mortal remains at the site where an An-32 crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3.

The wreckage of the aircraft was located at a remote place on June 11 and since then efforts had been on reach the site and recover the bodies, an official said. The plane was carrying 13 IAF personnel from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh.