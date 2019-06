Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday introduced to the Lok Sabha his Council of Ministers, starting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

After a brief speech by newly elected Speaker Om Birla, Modi introduced the Ministers one by one to the thumping of desks by treasury members.

Each time the Prime Minister read out a name, the Minister stood up with folded hands. Home Minister Amit Shah was the second Minister to be introduced after Rajnath Singh.

The House was then adjourned for the day.