Donald Trump to roll out new healthcare plan in few months

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will roll out a new healthcare plan in the next few months.

“We’re going to produce phenomenal healthcare, and we already have the concept of the plan,” Trump said in an interview on Sunday night.

“We’ll be announcing that in two months, maybe less,” he said.

Trump again called ObamaCare, a health reform law signed in 2010 by his predecessor Barack Obama, “a disaster”, reports Xinhua news agency

During his first presidential campaign, Trump vowed to repeal and replace ObamaCare if elected.

Since taking office, Trump, along with Republican lawmakers, has attempted to repeal ObamaCare.

His administration even took legal actions to try to overturn the bill through a lawsuit claiming that it was unconstitutional.

According to an ABC News-Washington Post poll, healthcare may remain one of the top challenges for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.