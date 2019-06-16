Shreya, Sonu Nigam come together for love song

Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam are reuniting for a love song, the title track of the forthcoming film “Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna”.

After giving hits like “Zoobi doobi” and “Dil dooba”, they will come together for the title song of actor Karanvir Bohra’s “Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna”. This is Shreya’s debut in singing a recreated song.

“I’ve always been a fan of Shreya’s voice. Her voice stirs you up, it has soul and depth. I’m so glad that Shreya is singing our title track,” Karanvir said in a statement.

“This track holds a special meaning in Shreya’s life as the song that she sang on stage for the first time was ‘Hume tumse pyaar kitna’. That’s the reason why she came on board and sang this song,” he said.

The title track is set for release on June 17. The song was originally sung by Kishore Kumar for the 1981 film “Kudrat”.

“Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna”, directed by Lalit Mohan and produced by Mahendra Bohra and Belvie Productions, is set for release on June 28.