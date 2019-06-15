THE TALISMANIC DUO

The game of governance has just begun & we can already feel the power emanating in equal measure from both the North & South blocks.

BY Suneel Koul

They call it the upgraded Gujarat model of governance. Some would like to dub this as Modi’s way of cocking a snook at all those political pundits & self-styled professors who thought they knew more than the man himself. Modi government has in a clear appreciation & applauding of the critical roles that his close aides in the PMO played in his first tenure, given a cabinet rank to three senior civil servants. National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Nripendra Misra and additional Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra all of whom have been elevated to cabinet rank. This is the first by any BJP government that along with importing better talent laterally has ushered in a new paradigm in the arena of governance.

Foreign Relations & Diplomacy

If the Bishkek summit is any prelude to the concurrent approach to foreign policy, it is obvious PM Modi & India have moved beyond the Pakistan fantasy somewhat. In an apparent snub to the Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Modi neither exchanged pleasantries with him nor did he feel uncomfortable with the latter’s presence at the official dinner table. It is in this context that the move to equipthe PMO adequately with powers to arrive at critical decisions that is independent of any outside ministry support or consent, assumes so much significance. In a marked contrast, Modi warmly hugged & exchanged niceties both with Putin & Xi during the summit.

PM Modi is known to have a penchant for independent thinking & quick decision making, of course in consultation with his trusted aides & lieutenants.On the face of it, the move to accord cabinet rank status was required to balance the hierarchical structure after former foreign secretary S. Jaishankar was rewarded a cabinet berth for his excellent job as a foreign secretary. Since Jaishanker is junior to all other three, being a 1974 cadre officer, Doval (1968-batch retired IPS officer) and both Misra and Mishra are retired IAS officers from the 1967 and 1972 batches, respectively, it would have been awkward having them report to the EAM. In technical parlance, their position would have been equivalent to a minister of state, before they got upgraded.

Good Work must Go On

What is laudable though is the fact that PM Narendra Modi has opted for continuity at the PMO. Such has he been effusive of the core team that he almost immediately endorsed their appointments in key positions once it became known that BJP was coming to power again. Particularly the duo of Misra & Mishra was critical to the government’s functioning in the first Modi government and they would take key calls on bureaucratic functioning as well as key appointments. Nripendra Misra’s expertise in economy and delivery, PK Misra’s management of key bureaucratic appointments, and Doval’s handling of national security are expected to be the core strengths of the PMO.The order for the appointments of Nripendra Misra and PK Misra were signed by the secretary, appointments. While as Ajit Doval has been re-appointed as the National Security Adviser by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and the post has been elevated to the Cabinet rank.

Rewarding Merit

Doval, a 1968 IPS officer, is an integral part of the inner core of PMO & he is someone who is credited for his contribution to national security domain. It was on his watch that both Uri (2016) and Balakot (2019) surgical strikes took place.Doval is expected to have a longer tenure than Brajesh Mishra, the first NSA appointed during the Vajpayee government (1998-2004). However, Mishra, also an IFS officer, held the charge concurrent to his post as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

In their elevation, that not only puts an end to the speculation over the order of precedence since the former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar took office as new Cabinet Minister holding the important portfolio of Foreign Affairs, the same has sent a strong message to Indian bureaucracy.

However, apart from balancing the hierarchy, the message that PM wanted to send is that he meant business & that he wanted to be seen the one in absolute command & control over appointments to key positions.

More Power to PMO

Even in the previous tenure, it was the PMO that called most of the shots, but this time the Power to take decisions concerning foreign affairs, economy & international diplomacy may well fully wrest with PMO alone, that along with drawing support & expertise of his trusted aides & lieutenants, would be deciding on relationship & trade with the outside world. Modi has become all the more powerful and will continue to be so for the rest of his tenure. Some analysts, who are well versed with the government functioning felt that by elevating his key aides also meant an automatic dilution of an elected cabinet minister’s authority to some extent. An elected cabinet minister can’t call these three bureaucrats for meeting like earlier. Technically, they are all equal now.Not much will change, though as far as work is concerned. By getting a cabinet rank entitles the three bureaucrats to attend all cabinet meetings, which Doval as national security advisor and Misra as principal secretary to PM were anyway attending earlier. Now it just formalizes the earlier informal arrangement.

Modi government has also taken some other non-conformist decisions like giving the post of vice-chairman of think-tank NitiAayog a cabinet minister rank. Rajiv Kumar, the incumbent NitiAayog chief, and his predecessor Arvind Panagariya enjoyed the same status. Panagariya, though, was not accorded the rank initially.Similarly, as head of Unique Identification Authority of India, NandanNilekani was given the rank of a cabinet minister under the Manmohan Singh government. The deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission was also a cabinet rank post. In the two UPA terms, Montek Singh Ahluwalia held the post with a cabinet rank. However bureaucrats in the PMO being given a cabinet rank are a different matter. It automatically lends more sheen, glamour, power & authority to the position as well.

Trusting Civil Servants

Immediately a comparison is being drawn to Modi’s Gujarat style of Governance, where again he would trust, seek & back his IAS crop of bureaucrats to the hilt. Prime Minister Modi is clearly in mood to replicate the same model which he believes is the antidote to most of the ills surrounding governance &efficiency. By empowering his officers, he is automatically guaranteeing some kind of performancestatutes as well as direct accountability to the PMO without any alibi or excuses cited by the otherwise lethargic bureaucracy. His mantra is “Identify, Empower & Seek” & that to me is the discerning feature of his style of governance.

I am told that when Modi was the Gujarat chief minister, retired civil servants such as K. Kailashnathan called the shots in the CMO. Kailashnathan was made the chief principal secretary to the Gujarat CM after retirement.The PMO while seeking accountability of his officers who he has entrusted with some of the critical portfolios is in no mood to let others intervene. He would thus have the overriding and supervisory control over all policy proposals, schemes and programs of different ministries. Some would say that everything has been put under a tight leash with the message that anybody trying to outsmart will be dealt with sternly; A clear indication of the trust of PM in these officers as also his reiteration of his trust in bureaucracy overall.

Baptism by Fire

The overarching talk in civil servants lobby is that having a strong PMO helps in pushing through tough decisions. The example they quote is an instance when he went ahead with demonetizing high value currency notes. In its second term also, the government has got cracking by compulsorily retiring 12 senior Income Tax department officials on charges of corruption and professional misconduct. These are clear signs of things to come. While it is true that Modi wishes to adopt a carrot & stick approach, some IAS officers feel that too much of personal intervention at all times may prove counterproductive, make the bureaucracy too vulnerable, cagey &overwhelming. But that doesn’t dilute the loud & clear message of Perform or Perish in any which way.

The Amit Shah Centre of power

In Amit Shah’s appointment as Home minister of India, we clearly see a message being doled out. One, that Modi wanted his closest & the ablest supporter cum admirer to look after the internal security while he himself tended to the external dimensions. The second message is that in him (Shah), Modi has strongly pitched for a strong Kashmir narrative that deftly maneuvers the upcoming elections along with abrogation of article 370 without too much bickering & bloodshed. Home ministry is a parallel power center that would concentrate on the internal security, inter-ministerial coordination, organizational politics, regional politics & the upcoming elections till another party President is sworn in.

Amit Shah is the new No.2 in Modi’s cabinet. He has replaced Rajnath Singh from this coveted status & if grapevine is to be believed, the super duo didn’t want him (Rajnath) in all of the important cabinet committees concerning economic affairs, political affairs & other assignments. However in hindsight, he was gotten back on the all those committees that also featured Amit Shah, PM & other senior ministers.

Even as suspense over the successor of Party President Amit Shah continues, the BJP leader who succeeds Amit Shah will have big shoes to fill and quite a few challenges ahead as several states go to polls in the coming days. Amit Shah as the party president has taken BJP to paint vast parts of the country saffron with successive wins in Parliamentary elections, state elections, municipal body elections as well as panchayat elections. BJP has not only managed to retain some of its bastions such as Gujarat, but also made inroads in states such as West Bengal and Assam. However, there remain quite a few challenges that BJP still faces despite its resounding success story in the past five years. It is equally important to know the challenges; the new HM would have to tackle in his very important portfolio.

1) The Volatile Situation in J&K

With talk of delimitation already doing rounds, encompassing a series of meetings the HM had with the state governor & top intelligence & security officers, Amit Shah has to do a lot of tightrope walking when it comes to Kashmir. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government for almost a year now. The state was placed under Governor’s rule last June and under President’s rule last December when the six-month period of the Governor’s rule ended. With a fragile law & order situation that compelled the election commission to defer holding of polls, it would be interesting to see what the new incumbent does in days & months ahead.

Also the Amarnath yatra & its successful conduct shall be the first acid test of his ministry. With rising militant activities & cross –border infiltration, casualties suffered by security forces (Last 5 years saw a 93 % increase in security personnel deaths to terror) , unrest in the local population, the HM would have a lot to plan & think. While it is hoped that the state elections hall be held any time after September, to ensure free, fair & terror free election shall be another tough challenge for his ministry.

Add to this the BJP poll manifesto promise of abrogation of article 370 & 35 A, I reckon that Kashmir shall be the hottest potato for Amit Shah to handle.

2) NRC and Citizenship Bill

The twin issues concerning the future of North east states shall test the clout & competence of the home minister. National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and the Citizenship Bill were important and fiercely debated issues in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah, on multiple occasions, has advocated in their favour & now it is imperative that he walks the talk & maintains some consistency in his approach. While the NRC aims to trace illegal immigrants (largely from Bangladesh) who have been residing in Assam, detain them and find ways to send them back to their native country. On the other hand, the Citizenship Bill proposes to grant Indian citizenship to those religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had to flee their country to escape religious persecution.

As home minister, it will be Amit Shah’s responsibility to ensure that the NRC process is carried out in an amicable manner. The task is arduous but the solution needs to be found at the soonest before the problems engulf the precarious Border States in its flames.

3) West Bengal & Naxalism

West Bengal situation is developing into another major challenge for Amit Shah as India’s new home minister. Already the state governor has submitted a report on the on-going law & order crisis & there is much speculation that BJP may wish to seize upon the opportunity of proclaiming President’s rule in the state, should there be more riots. That may be slightly far-fetched given that BJP as opposition has vehemently denounced misuse of article 356 & they may let the Mamta government to further slip into some recess on its own.

Maoist groups in Central India have been routinely attacking security personnel. Even the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were not violence free in the region. BJP MLA from Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, BhimaMandavi was allegedly shot dead by Maoists during the election season. Earlier Maoist killed 15 CRPF men in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli and torched 26 vehicles. As home minister, Amit Shah will be in-charge of all central paramilitary forces (also known as Central Armed Police Force (CAPF)) and will be responsible for ensuring law and order in the country.

4) Reporting on NCRB Statistics

The union home ministry has an important wing called the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The NCRB is responsible for preparing important annual reports on the law and order situation in the country.Since 1953, NCRB had been preparing an annual report titled ‘Crime in India’, which had detailed state-wise data on crimes like murder, rape, rioting, kidnapping, arson, crimes against women, atrocities committed against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), sedition cases, corruption offences, human trafficking, among others. However, the NCRB has not released this report after 2016.

Another key report prepared by the home ministry via NCRB is the annual report titled ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India’. This report was prepared every year since 1967. However, just like the report on ‘Crime in India’, the home ministry has not released this report since 2015.The report is important because it is the only official country-wide data on farmers’ suicide. Its findings give valuable insight on the status of agrarian distress in the country.

In 2016, when the last report was released, it was found that on an average every day at least 34 farmers committed suicide in India (12,602 suicides in 2015). Most of these were reported in Maharashtra (37.8 per cent) followed by Telangana (16.9 per cent) and Karnataka (14.9 per cent). The total number of suicides in 2015 was nearly 2 per cent more than the figure in 2014.

5) Upcoming State Polls

While these polls may not come directly under the HMs domain, his tremendous spade work all these years may have to be furthered under his supervision & guidance. While Delhi (Where BJP won all 07 Lok Sabha seats) & Bihar will go to polls in 2020, it remains to be seen if the new BJP president can match up to Shah’s caliber & performance. Bihar does pose a challenge for the new President for sure who would like to bank on Amit Shah’s advice & ground work.

Similarly Amit Shah’s organizational ability & stitching up alliances would be missed in the Assembly polls where he would like to help the new President take some important decisions.

All in the entire die is cast for the two to create & nurture their respective power centers that further enhances their individual stature &earned brilliance depending on who delivers what in months to come.