Akhilesh meets governor over law and order situation

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav met Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Saturday and handed over a memorandum about the deteriorating law and order situation, farmers plight and the governments apathy towards issues related to the common man.

The SP chief, accompanied by senior party leader Ahmad Hasan, sought the Governor’s intervention and said that the situation in the state was turning volatile and immediate steps must be taken to ease the same.

He said that murders were taking place inside jails and in court premises which was a matter of concern.

Later, talking to reporters, Yadav said that criminals were having a free run in Uttar Pradesh while the Chief Minister was busy with meetings. He said crimes against children and women were escalating and the government is not taking the necessary action.

This was Yadav’s first visit to Raj Bhavan after he relinquished office in March 2017.

Reacting to the SP chief’s allegations, BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said: “Akhilesh Yadav should first go through the list of incidents of crime in his tenure before commenting on the present situation. The law and order situation was worst in the SP regime and we have ensured a definite improvement in the law and order situation”.