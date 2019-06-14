MP CM Kamal Nath calls Congress CMs for dinner in Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called his Congress counterparts for a dinner in the national capital to appeal to party President Rahul Gandhi not to step down from his post, sources said on Friday.

The Congress sources said that Kamal Nath, who will arrive in the national capital on Friday, will host the dinner later in the night. On Saturday, he will attend the NITI Aayog governing council meeting.

According to the sources, the dinner is likely to be attended by the Chief Ministers of Punjab (Amarinder Singh), Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot) and Chhattisgarh (Bhupesh Baghel).

They added that during the dinner, all the four Chief Ministers are likely to discuss the Gandhi issue, who is adamant about stepping down from the top post.

The Congress President offered to step down from his post during the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25, following the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The party managed to win only 52 out of 542 seats.

The sources added that the four Chief Ministers will pass a resolution appealing to Rahul Gandhi to lead the party and not step down.