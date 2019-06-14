Mira shares Shahid Kapoor’s ‘then and now’ image

Shahid Kapoor’s wife has shared a photograph of the actor’s transition over sixteen years.

Mira, on Thursday, shared a a still from “Ishq Vishk”, which released in 2003 and a still from Shahid’s yet-to-release “Kabir Singh” on Instagram.

She captioned the image as: “16 year challenge” along with a fire emoji.

Mira and Shahid got married in July 2015. The couple have two children Misha and Zain.

On the Bollywood front, Shahid currently awaits the release of “Kabir Singh”, a remake of the popular Telugu hit film “Arjun Reddy” that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. It also stars Kiara Advani.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga.