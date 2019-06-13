Mamata reaches Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital amid doctor’s strike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited the state-run Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital where the junior doctors held a strike since the last two days in protest of attack on doctors in another city hospital.

Banerjee was seen talking to some of the patients waiting at the hospital’s lobby outside the emergency department and issued instructions to the hospital officials over phone.

Protesting against the brutal attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a dead patient in Kolkata’s state-run NRS medical College and Hospital on Monday night, the doctors across the state stopped work at the outpatient departments (OPDs) since Wednesday.

Following the incident, work was held in all the state-run hospitals in Bengal on Tuesday.