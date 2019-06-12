Trump receives ‘very warm’ letter from Kim Jong-un

US President Donald Trump said that he had received a “beautiful” letter from North Korea’s top leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump told the press before departing the White House for Iowa that he received a “very warm” and “very nice” letter from Kim on Monday, without providing more details about the letter, Xinhua reported.

Trump also reiterated his good relationship with Kim as well as the tremendous potential of the North Korea.

Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are scheduled to visit Japan and South Korea in late June to discuss denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula with leaders of the two US allies, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Monday at a press briefing.

Ortagus also confirmed that Washington remains open to negotiation with Pyongyang while stressing the economic sanctions against the North Korea would not be removed.

The denuclearisation negotiations between the US and the North Korea have been stalled since the second summit between Trump and Kim ended with no agreement in February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.