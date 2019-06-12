Kohli lone cricketer in Forbes list of highest-paid athletes

India skipper Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the Forbes 2019 list of 100 world’s highest-paid athletes.

According to the Forbes list which was announced on Tuesday, Kohli estimated earnings is $21 million from endorsements and $4 million from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to $25 million for the last 12 months.

He holds the last spot in the list of top-100 athletes, headed by Barcelona and Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi. Last year, the Indian skipper was ranked 83rd in the list.

Messi has led the Forbes list of world’s highest-paid athletes for the first time, having unseated boxing great Floyd Mayweather. The 31-year-old earned $127 million last year, more than Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo ($109 million) in second place and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar ($105 million) in third.

Fourth on the list is boxer Canelo Alvarez, followed by Roger Federer (tennis), Russell Wilson (football) and Aaron Rodgers (football).

Meanwhile, star singles tennis player Serena Williams is the only woman athlete in the list at the 63rd spot.