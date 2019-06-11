Wreckage of An-32 aircraft spotted in Arunachal

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Tuesday that it had spotted the wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft which went missing with 13 people onboard in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3.

“The wreckage of the missing An-32 transporter aircraft has been spotted at Lipo, northeast of Tato, at an approximate elevation of 12,000 feet by the IAF Mi17 helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone,” IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh told IANS.

“Our next effort is to get to the wreckage site to establish the status of the occupants and search for the black box and CVR of the ill-fated aircraft with tail number K-2752,” Singh said.

On June 3, the Russian-origin An-32 trasnporter took off from Assam’s Jorhat at 12.27 p.m. for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district bordering China. The aircraft lost contact with the ground staff at 1.30 p.m.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal R.D. Mathur is monitoring the search and rescue operations.

On June 8, the IAF announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information leading to the location of the missing aircraft.