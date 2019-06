A soldier was killed when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence official said on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the incident took place about about 5 p.m. on Monday.

“In the incident, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed, 28, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. He was from Khagaria district in Bihar,” Anand added.