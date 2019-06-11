Fake currency valued at Rs 5 lakh seized in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a man with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) valued at Rs 5 lakh from Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh, 32, a resident of Bihar and a key member of the international FICN racket.

On interrogation, he revealed the currency was supplied from Bangladesh to West Bengal, from where it was transported to Bihar then to the national capital, said Sanjeev Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell.

The seized fake notes were in the denomination of 2,000.