1st batch of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims flagged off

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for this year’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Thanking China for extending support in organising the pilgrimage, the Minister told the pilgrims: “It is an important step towards promoting people to people exchanges, strenghthening friendship and understanding between two countries.”

He shared his personal experience when he visited Kailash Mansarovar in 2012 when he was the Amabassdor to China.

Kailash Mansarovar is a 21,778 feet high peak in the Kailash mountain range in Tibet. Hindus regard it as the abode of Lord Shiva.

The Minister said that interest in the pilgrimage had increased significantly over the years.

The first batch will visit Kailash Mansarovar through Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand), and this involves some trekking.