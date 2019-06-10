Praful Patel appears before ED in AI seat-sharing case

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a probe into the irregular seat-sharing on Air India’s profitable routes.

This is the first time that Patel has appeared before the financial probe agency in connection with the case.

Patel appeared at the ED headquarters in South Delhi’s Khan Market area.

The former Minister had skipped ED questioning on June 6 and asked for a next date for questioning citing prior commitments.

The case allegedly involved corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar.