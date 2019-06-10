Heatwave becomes severe; Delhi records 46 degrees Celsius

The ongoing heatwave conditions on Monday became severe in several parts of the country, including the national capital, where mercury touched the 46 degrees Celsius mark.

According to private forecaster Skymet, Monday’s highest temperature was recorded in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar at 48 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in parts of Bihar and central and western regions recorded a surge to 47 degrees Celsius. In northern India, mercury hovered around 45- 46 degrees Celsius.

There could be relief for people in Delhi and the surrounding areas with pre-monsoon showers predicted on Tuesday.

“A cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan will cause rains in Delhi and surrounding areas on Tuesday evening. It will lead to a drop in the temperature,” said Mahesh Palawat, Director at Skymet.

“Rains will occur on Wednesday and Thursday as well. Later, there will be no heatwave.”

According to the Meteorological Department, there is likely be a cyclonic storm along the Western Coast on Monday evening due to depression over Southeast Arabian Sea.