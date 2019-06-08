You are a blessing: Raj Kundra to Shilpa Shetty

As Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned 44 on Saturday, her businessman-husband Raj Kundra penned a heart-warming note, calling the actress-entrepreneur a “blessing”.

Raj shared a photograph of himself along with Shilpa and captioned it: “When I look back at our journey I just thank God for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I cant express how much I love you Shilpa Shetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling!”

He said that Shilpa has “proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number”.

“Thank you for inspiring us all,” Raj added.

Shilpa and Raj married in November 2009. The couple have a son, Viaan Raj Kundra.