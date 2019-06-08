Nurses at increased risk of sleep disorders

Researchers have found that nurses are at an increased risk of sleep deprivation and sleep disorders such as chronic insomnia.

Published in the journal Sleep, the study found that there is a high prevalence of insufficient sleep and symptoms of common sleep disorders among nurses working at medical centres.

“We were surprised by the number of nurses potentially suffering from common sleep disorders, most notably chronic insomnia and shift work disorder,” said lead author Francis Christian from the University of Oklahoma in the US.

For the study, the research team conducted an online survey of 1,165 nurses. They were questioned on topics such as their sleep schedule and medications they took to induce sleep.

It was found that on an average, nurses slept less than 6.6 hours per night while a healthy person should sleep for at least 7-8 hours per night.